Green: Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'progressing pretty well'

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls out from the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in New... New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls out from the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The Kings won 113-109. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) stands out on the court during warm ups before the tip off of an NBA basketball game against the New ... New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) stands out on the court during warm ups before the tip off of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is running, cutting and “doing explosive work” as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair his broken right foot, but is not yet involved in competitive five-on-five situations at practice, coach Willie Green said Monday.

But Green also indicated Williamson would be sidelined for at least two more weeks before New Orleans has a more definitive timetable for his return to games.

“He’s progressing pretty well right now," Green said before the Pelicans departed on a four-game trip that starts Tuesday night in Phoenix. "But it’s one of those injuries where we want to be really diligent, especially with the foot. We want to be careful with when we put him back on the floor at full go.”

Williamson is slated to have his right foot scanned again in two to three weeks, Green said, adding, “We’ll know more after that. But he’s progressing. It’s a good sign for us. We want to continue to keep him going in that direction.”

Williamson joined the Pelicans on the road, where they'll also play at Sacramento, Golden State and Dallas.

The Pelicans have opened 1-6 without Williamson, an All-Star last season who led New Orleans with 27 points per game.

“He’s a huge piece for our team and we need him," center Jonas Valanciunas said. "Then we’re going to see what everything is going to look like.”

The Pelicans also played without Brandon Ingram in the loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Ingram, who has a hip bruise, has averaged a team-high 25 points per game in six games this season.

Green said Ingram is questionable for Tuesday against the Suns, and it'll depend on how he feels after the club's shootaround earlier in the day.

___

