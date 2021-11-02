Alexa
World Series TV viewers for Braves-Astros up 37% for Game 3

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 06:53
HOUSTON (AP) — Television ratings are up for the World Series along with its return to its usual format with games in each team’s city.

Atlanta’s 2-0 victory over visiting Houston in Game 3 on Friday drew a 6.1 rating, 16 share and 11,232,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 37% from 8,210,000 viewers for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 3 last year, played at the neutral site of Arlington, Texas, due to the pandemic.

This year’s Game 3 drew 11,471,000 viewers combined on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox digital streams.

The Braves’ win drew a 26.3 rating and 48 share in the Atlanta market, and 24.2 rating and 49 share in the Houston market.

Atlanta’s 3-2 win in Game 4 on Saturday received a 7.2 overnight rating and 16 share from metered markets on Fox and Houston’s 9-5 win on Sunday night, in which the Astros overcame a four-run, first-inning deficit against Atlanta, drew a 9.1 overnight rating and 19 share from metered markets.

National ratings will be available later this week.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-02 08:35 GMT+08:00

