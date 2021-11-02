English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Brentford 1, Leicester 2
West Ham 1, Tottenham 0
Man United 0, Liverpool 5
Leicester 0, Arsenal 2
Burnley 3, Brentford 1
Liverpool 2, Brighton 2
Man City 0, Crystal Palace 2
Newcastle 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Southampton 1
Tottenham 0, Man United 3
Norwich 1, Leeds 2
Aston Villa 1, West Ham 4
Wolverhampton 2, Everton 1
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m.
Man United vs. Man City, 8:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 1:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Watford, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3
Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4
QPR 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 3, West Brom 0
Bristol City 2, Barnsley 1
Derby 1, Blackburn 2
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Hull 0, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 2
Preston 2, Luton Town 0
Sheffield United 0, Blackpool 1
Stoke 3, Cardiff 3
Swansea 3, Peterborough 0
Reading 0, Bournemouth 2
Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Fulham, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Hull, 4 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Reading, 11 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Swansea, 11 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Stoke, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Derby, 11 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 11 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 11 a.m.
Blackpool vs. QPR, 1:30 p.m.
Doncaster 1, Cambridge United 1
Wigan 1, Lincoln 2
Cambridge United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 4, Doncaster 0
Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Crewe 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Fleetwood Town 3, Wycombe 3
Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 1
Oxford United 3, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Portsmouth 1, Bolton 0
Rotherham 5, Sunderland 1
Wigan 2, Burton Albion 0
Charlton vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 3:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Crewe, 3 p.m.
Colchester 1, Sutton United 3
Northampton 3, Carlisle 0
Bradford 1, Forest Green 1
Colchester 2, Scunthorpe 1
Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4
Harrogate Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere 0
Newport County 5, Stevenage 0
Oldham 1, Swindon 3
Salford 1, Exeter 2
Sutton United 0, Walsall 1
Leyton Orient 5, Hartlepool 0
Barrow 1, Rochdale 2
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot 0, Weymouth 2
Altrincham 1, Solihull Moors 2
Chesterfield 1, Eastleigh 0
Halifax Town 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Kings Lynn 0, Boreham Wood 1
Maidenhead United 3, Wrexham 2
Notts County 1, Bromley 1
Southend vs. Dover Athletic, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Stockport County 1, Barnet 2
Wealdstone 1, Grimsby Town 0
Yeovil 2, Woking 0
Boreham Wood 1, Southend 0
Bromley 0, Halifax Town 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Chesterfield 2
Dover Athletic 2, Stockport County 5
Eastleigh 1, Maidenhead United 0
Grimsby Town 0, Notts County 1
Solihull Moors 0, Yeovil 0
Weymouth 1, Kings Lynn 0
Woking 3, Altrincham 2
Wrexham 1, Torquay United 1
Barnet 2, Aldershot 1
Woking vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Dover Athletic, 3:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.