Handball federation changes rules following women's bikini scandal

Norway's women's beach handball team was fined €1,500 for wearing shorts in protest of rules mandating bikini bottoms

The International Handball Federation (IHF) has changed its rules on women's uniforms, to allow beach handball players to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms, following protests by players and European lawmakers.

Norway's female beach handball team was fined €1,500 ($1,735) by the European Handball Federation in July for being "improperly dressed" after the women wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championship.

The new wording by the sport's governing body now allows women to wear "short tight pants" instead of bikinis.

Ministers from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden asked the IHF in September to review its uniform rules "in accordance with gender equality."

A 'ridiculous' situation

Norway's sports minister, Abid Raja, said the situation was "completely ridiculous" and that attitudes needed to change. Meanwhile, US singer Pink said she was proud of the team and offered to pay the fines at the time of the incident.

The section related to women's uniforms in the IHF rulebook now reads "Female athletes must wear short tight pants with a close fit" while they can also wear "body fit tank tops."

Male athletes are allowed to wear shorts that are "not too baggy" but must remain 10 centimeters above the kneecap.

The rules did not fit with International Olympic Committee directives to curb overly sexualized images of female athletes, however.

