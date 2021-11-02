Alexa
Giants put Coughlin on IR, bring back Robinson from PUP list

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 05:54
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The New York Giants put linebacker Carter Coughlin on injured reserve and activated cornerback Aaron Robinson off the PUP list amid of series of defensive roster moves ahead of their Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Giants also promoted linebackers Trent Harris and Benardrick McKinney from the practice squad while signing defensive back Steve Parker from the practice squad before the matchup at rainy Arrowhead Stadium.

Carter, who is out with an ankle injury, must sit out at least three games. He's eligible return Nov. 28 against Philadelphia.

Robinson was the Giants' third-round draft pick out of Central Florida, but had yet to make his NFL debut. He had been on the physically unable to perform list since the beginning of training camp after surgery for a core muscle injury.

Harris, a third-year pro, played in four games with two starts last season, but has spent the first seven weeks of this season on the practice squad. McKinney, who was a Pro Bowl pick during six seasons with the Texans, joined the Giants practice squad Oct. 18 and was promoted in time to make two tackles last week against Carolina.

Parker played in 14 games with Miami and Dallas his first two NFL seasons, but had yet to play for New York.

Updated : 2021-11-02 07:32 GMT+08:00

