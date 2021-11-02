Alexa
Novavax, Harley-Davidson rise; Moderna, Mirati fall

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 04:30
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $17.96 to $185.84.

The asset manager's third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Franklin Resources Inc., up $3.66 to $35.15.

The investment manager reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and is buying Lexington Partners.

ON Semiconductor Inc., up $6.89 to $54.96.

The semiconductor components maker reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Novavax Inc., up $23.54 to $172.37.

The vaccine maker said it submitted data for its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and Canada.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc., down $25.65 to $163.37.

The cancer treatment developer is shaking up its top management.

Moderna Inc., down $8.04 to $337.17.

The FDA needs more time to assess the potential for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents.

Devon Energy Corp., up $1.91 to $41.99.

Oil prices rose and lifted energy stocks.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $3.31 to $39.80.

The motorcycle maker stands to benefit from the end of a tariff dispute on steel and aluminum between the U.S. and the EU.

Updated : 2021-11-02 07:00 GMT+08:00

