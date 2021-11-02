Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/02 05:30
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks ended a wobbly day modestly higher on Wall Street Monday, enough to notch more all-time highs for major indexes.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market. Energy stocks made solid gains as oil prices rose. Bond yields also rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.29 points, or 0.2%, to 4,613.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.28 points, or 0.3%, to 35,913.84.

The Nasdaq rose 97.53 points, 0.6%, to 15,595.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 60.93 points, or 2.7%, to 2,358.12.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 857.60 points, or 22.8%.

The Dow is up 5,307.36 points, or 17.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,707.63 points, or 21%.

The Russell 2000 is up 383.27 points, or 19.4%.

Updated : 2021-11-02 07:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Kaohsiung Music Center, new landmark in southern Taiwan, opens on Sunday
Kaohsiung Music Center, new landmark in southern Taiwan, opens on Sunday
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan