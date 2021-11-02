BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|United Arab Emirates and Oman
|SUPER 12
|Group 1
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|England
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3.183
|8
|South Africa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0.210
|4
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|-0.627
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.590
|2
|West Indies
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-1.598
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.069
|0
|Saturday, Oct. 23
|Abu Dhabi
Australia 121-5 def. South Africa 118-9 by 5 wickets
|Dubai
England 56-4 def West Indies 55 by 6 wickets
|Sunday, Oct. 24
|Sharjah
Sri Lanka 172-5 def. Bangladesh 171-4 by 5 wickets
|Tuesday, Oct. 26
|Dubai
South Africa 144-2 def. West Indies 143-8 by 8 wickets
|Wednesday, Oct. 27
|Abu Dhabi
England 126-2 def. Bangladesh 124-9 by 8 wickets
|Thursday, Oct. 28
|Dubai
Australia 155-3 def. Sri Lanka 154-6 by 7 wickets
|Friday, Oct. 29
|Sharjah
West Indies 142-7 def. Bangladesh 139-5 by 3 runs
|Saturday, Oct. 30
|Sharjah
South Africa 146-6 def. Sri Lanka 142 by 4 wickets
|Dubai
England 126-2 def. Australia 126 by 8 wickets
|Monday, Nov. 1
|Sharjah
England 163-4 def. Sri Lanka 137 by 26 runs
|Tuesday, Nov. 2
|Abu Dhabi
Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 1000 GMT
|Thursday, Nov. 4
|Dubai
Australia vs. Bangladesh, 1000 GMT
|Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka vs. West Indies, 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Nov. 6
|Abu Dhabi
Australia vs. West Indies, 1000 GMT
|Sharjah
England vs. South Africa, 1400 GMT<
|Group 2
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|Pakistan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0.638
|6
|Afghanistan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3.097
|4
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.765
|2
|Namibia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-1.287
|2
|India
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.609
|0
|Scotland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-3.562
|0
|Sunday, Oct. 24
|Dubai
Pakistan 152-0 def. India 151-7 by 10 wickets
|Monday, Oct. 25
|Sharjah
Afghanistan 190-4 def. Scotland 60 by 130 runs
|Tuesday, Oct. 26
Pakistan 135-5 def. New Zealand 134-8 by 5 wickets<
|Wednesday, Oct. 27
|Abu Dhabi
Namibia 115-6 def. Scotland 109-8 by 4 wickets
|Friday, Oct. 29
|Dubai
Pakistan 148-5 def. Afghanistan 147-6 by 5 wickets
|Sunday, Oct. 31
|Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan 160-5 def. Namibia 98-9 by 62 runs
|Dubai
New Zealand 111-2 def. India 110-7 by 8 wickets
|Tuesday, Nov. 2
|Abu Dhabi
Namibia vs. Pakistan, 1400 GMT
|Wednesday, Nov. 3
|Dubai
New Zealand vs. Scotland, 1000 GMT
|Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan vs. India, 1400 GMT
|Friday, Nov. 5
|Sharjah
Namibia vs. New Zealand, 1000 GMT
|Dubai
India vs. Scotland, 1400 GMT
|Sunday, Nov. 7
|Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan vs. New Zealand, 1000 GMT
|Sharjah
Pakistan vs. Scotland, 1400 GMT
|Monday, Nov. 8
|Dubai
India vs. Namibia, 1400 GMT
|SEMIFINALS
|Wednesday, Nov. 10
|Abu Dhabi
tbd, 1400 GMT
|Thursday, Nov. 11
|Dubai
tbd, 1400 GMT
|FINAL
|Sunday, Nov. 14
Semifinals winners, 1400 GMT