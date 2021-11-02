Alexa
BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 01:49
United Arab Emirates and Oman
SUPER 12
Group 1
P W L NR NRR Pts
England 4 4 0 0 3.183 8
South Africa 3 2 1 0 0.210 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 -0.627 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 -0.590 2
West Indies 3 1 2 0 -1.598 2
Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 -1.069 0
Saturday, Oct. 23
Abu Dhabi

Australia 121-5 def. South Africa 118-9 by 5 wickets

Dubai

England 56-4 def West Indies 55 by 6 wickets

Sunday, Oct. 24
Sharjah

Sri Lanka 172-5 def. Bangladesh 171-4 by 5 wickets

Tuesday, Oct. 26
Dubai

South Africa 144-2 def. West Indies 143-8 by 8 wickets

Wednesday, Oct. 27
Abu Dhabi

England 126-2 def. Bangladesh 124-9 by 8 wickets

Thursday, Oct. 28
Dubai

Australia 155-3 def. Sri Lanka 154-6 by 7 wickets

Friday, Oct. 29
Sharjah

West Indies 142-7 def. Bangladesh 139-5 by 3 runs

Saturday, Oct. 30
Sharjah

South Africa 146-6 def. Sri Lanka 142 by 4 wickets

Dubai

England 126-2 def. Australia 126 by 8 wickets

Monday, Nov. 1
Sharjah

England 163-4 def. Sri Lanka 137 by 26 runs

Tuesday, Nov. 2
Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 1000 GMT

Thursday, Nov. 4
Dubai

Australia vs. Bangladesh, 1000 GMT

Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka vs. West Indies, 1400 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 6
Abu Dhabi

Australia vs. West Indies, 1000 GMT

Sharjah

England vs. South Africa, 1400 GMT<

Group 2
P W L NR NRR Pts
Pakistan 3 3 0 0 0.638 6
Afghanistan 3 2 1 0 3.097 4
New Zealand 2 1 1 0 0.765 2
Namibia 2 1 1 0 -1.287 2
India 2 0 2 0 -1.609 0
Scotland 2 0 2 0 -3.562 0
Sunday, Oct. 24
Dubai

Pakistan 152-0 def. India 151-7 by 10 wickets

Monday, Oct. 25
Sharjah

Afghanistan 190-4 def. Scotland 60 by 130 runs

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Pakistan 135-5 def. New Zealand 134-8 by 5 wickets<

Wednesday, Oct. 27
Abu Dhabi

Namibia 115-6 def. Scotland 109-8 by 4 wickets

Friday, Oct. 29
Dubai

Pakistan 148-5 def. Afghanistan 147-6 by 5 wickets

Sunday, Oct. 31
Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan 160-5 def. Namibia 98-9 by 62 runs

Dubai

New Zealand 111-2 def. India 110-7 by 8 wickets

Tuesday, Nov. 2
Abu Dhabi

Namibia vs. Pakistan, 1400 GMT

Wednesday, Nov. 3
Dubai

New Zealand vs. Scotland, 1000 GMT

Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs. India, 1400 GMT

Friday, Nov. 5
Sharjah

Namibia vs. New Zealand, 1000 GMT

Dubai

India vs. Scotland, 1400 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 7
Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs. New Zealand, 1000 GMT

Sharjah

Pakistan vs. Scotland, 1400 GMT

Monday, Nov. 8
Dubai

India vs. Namibia, 1400 GMT

SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Abu Dhabi

tbd, 1400 GMT

Thursday, Nov. 11
Dubai

tbd, 1400 GMT

FINAL
Sunday, Nov. 14

Semifinals winners, 1400 GMT

Updated : 2021-11-02 03:58 GMT+08:00

