Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Brazil's Bolsonaro attends honors ceremony in Italy amid protests

By Deutsche Welle
2021/11/01 16:38
Brazil's Bolsonaro attends honors ceremony in Italy amid protests

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visited the northern Italian town of Anguillara Veneta on Monday, where he was granted honorary citizenship during a ceremony.

Some of Bolsonaro's ancestors came from the town of around 4,000 inhabitants, which is situated about 45 kilometers (27 miles) southwest of Venice.

What happened during the visit?

"I am happy and touched to be here," the 66-year-old Brazilian leader said during the visit, according to the Italian ANSA news agency. The Brazilian president was protected by a heavy security detail.

Supporters of Bolsonaro attended the event, and around 200 protesters also showed up. The demonstrators carried signs with slogans such as "No citizenship for dictators" and "Anguillara loves Brazil but not Bolsonaro."

"It's okay for him to visit the city where his family comes from, but not for him to be presented as a role model, granting him honorary citizenship," city councilor Antonio Spada told the AFP news agency.

Ahead of the event, the slogan "Bolsonaro Out" was spraypainted on Anguillara Veneta's town hall last week. The town's right-wing mayor, Alessandra Buoso, has condemned the act of vandalism and said the honor ceremony was not about politics, but about recognizing Italian emigration to Brazil.

Bolsonaro expected to meet Matteo Salvini

The visit to Anguillara Veneta follows Bolsonaro's trip to Rome, where he took part in the G-20 summit. Bolsonaro is expected to meet with far-right firebrand Matteo Salvini on Tuesday, who previously served as Italy's interior minister and deputy prime minister.

The Brazilian leader has previously made numerous homophobic and sexist comments and praised the South American country's previous military dictatorship. Destruction of the Amazon rainforest has increased dramatically during his time in office, with Bolsonaro also frequently downplaying the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A Senate panel in Brazil recently recommended Bolsonaro be hit with criminal charges over his handling of the pandemic. Under his leadership, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted the country's indigenous and Afro-Brazilian population, with the national death toll from the virus exceeding 600,000 in total.

wd/sms (AP, AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-11-02 02:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Kaohsiung Music Center, new landmark in southern Taiwan, opens on Sunday
Kaohsiung Music Center, new landmark in southern Taiwan, opens on Sunday
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification