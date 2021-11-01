Alexa
Norrie wins in Paris, stays in running for ATP Finals spot

By Associated Press
2021/11/01 23:41
PARIS (AP) — Britain's Cameron Norrie stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by cruising past Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday.

The 10th-seeded Norrie produced a solid performance, winning nine straight games from 2-2 in the opening set to 5-0 in the second. The BNP Paribas Open champion saved the only break point he faced. Delbonis suffered a ninth straight first-round loss.

Sebastian Korda of the United States, Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, Ilya Ivashka of Belarus and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia also reached the second round.

Korda upset No. 13 seed Aslan Karatsev 6-2, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (5). The American landed 72 percent of his first serves and hit 11 aces. Karatsev, who won the Kremlin Cup last month in Moscow, saved two match points in the second set before Korda converted his fourth match point.

Norrie will next play Filip Krajinovic or Reilly Opelka while Korda will take on Marin Cilic or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Fucsovics outlasted Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-1, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5) to earn a meeting with top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who got a first-round bye. Fognini saved a match point in the second-set tiebreaker but then failed to serve out the match at 5-4 in the third.

Ivashka defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-3, 7-6 (2) to next face defending champion Daniil Medvedev, who got a first-round bye. Lajovic beat Mackenzie McDonald of the United States 6-3, 6-4.

Updated : 2021-11-02 01:25 GMT+08:00

