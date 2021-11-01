Alexa
Memorable quotes from global climate change conference

By Associated Press
2021/11/01 23:12
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Global leaders have gathered at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, to discuss urgent action to combat a rapidly warming world.

Here are some memorable quotes from heads of state and government and others who are giving speeches Monday, the second day of the two-week conference in Glasgow, Scotland:

___

“The people who will judge us are children not yet born and their children, and we are now coming center stage before a vast and uncountable audience of posterity, and we must not fluff our lines or miss our cue, because if we fail they will not forgive us.” — United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson

___

“Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice: Either we stop it — or it stops us. It’s time to say: enough. ... Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves." — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

___

“The decisions you make here will help determine whether children will have food and water.” — Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti

___

Limiting global warming to “1.5 Celsius is what we need to stay alive — two degrees is a death sentence for the people of Antigua and Barbuda, for the people of the Maldives, for the people of Dominica and Fiji, for the people of Kenya and Mozambique — and yes, for the people of Samoa and Barbados. We do not want that dreaded death sentence, and we’ve come here today to say: ‘Try harder, try harder.'" — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

___

“We are, after all, the greatest problem solvers to have ever existed on Earth. If working apart, we are a force powerful enough to destabilize our planet. Surely working together, we are powerful enough to save it.” — veteran British broadcaster and documentary maker David Attenborough

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

