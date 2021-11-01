SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 5 5 0 0 0 10 21 11 Evansville 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 15 Quad City 6 4 1 0 1 9 23 14 Fayetteville 4 4 0 0 0 8 12 5 Knoxville 4 3 1 0 0 6 9 7 Pensacola 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15 Birmingham 6 1 2 3 0 5 19 27 Peoria 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 5 Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16 Macon 5 0 4 0 1 1 7 18 Vermilion County 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Huntsville 2, Knoxville 0

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled