|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|10
|8
|1
|1
|26
|3
|25
|Liverpool
|10
|6
|4
|0
|29
|8
|22
|Man City
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20
|6
|20
|West Ham
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20
|11
|20
|Man United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|15
|17
|Arsenal
|10
|5
|2
|3
|12
|13
|17
|Brighton
|10
|4
|4
|2
|11
|11
|16
|Tottenham
|10
|5
|0
|5
|9
|16
|15
|Everton
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Leicester
|10
|4
|2
|4
|15
|17
|14
|Wolverhampton
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|13
|Brentford
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12
|12
|12
|Crystal Palace
|10
|2
|6
|2
|13
|14
|12
|Southampton
|10
|2
|5
|3
|9
|12
|11
|Aston Villa
|10
|3
|1
|6
|14
|19
|10
|Watford
|10
|3
|1
|6
|12
|18
|10
|Leeds
|10
|2
|4
|4
|10
|17
|10
|Burnley
|10
|1
|4
|5
|10
|16
|7
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|4
|6
|11
|23
|4
|Norwich
|10
|0
|2
|8
|3
|25
|2
___
Brentford 1, Leicester 2
West Ham 1, Tottenham 0
Man United 0, Liverpool 5
Leicester 0, Arsenal 2
Burnley 3, Brentford 1
Liverpool 2, Brighton 2
Man City 0, Crystal Palace 2
Newcastle 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Southampton 1
Tottenham 0, Man United 3
Norwich 1, Leeds 2
Aston Villa 1, West Ham 4
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 4 p.m.
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m.
Man United vs. Man City, 8:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 1:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Watford, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
|Bournemouth
|15
|11
|4
|0
|26
|8
|37
|Fulham
|15
|10
|2
|3
|36
|14
|32
|West Brom
|15
|8
|4
|3
|25
|14
|28
|Coventry
|15
|8
|3
|4
|21
|17
|27
|Huddersfield
|15
|7
|3
|5
|19
|17
|24
|Blackpool
|15
|7
|3
|5
|18
|18
|24
|Blackburn
|15
|6
|5
|4
|25
|18
|23
|QPR
|15
|6
|4
|5
|26
|23
|22
|Stoke
|15
|6
|4
|5
|20
|19
|22
|Luton Town
|15
|5
|6
|4
|23
|20
|21
|Middlesbrough
|15
|6
|3
|6
|17
|15
|21
|Millwall
|15
|5
|6
|4
|15
|16
|21
|Swansea
|15
|5
|5
|5
|18
|17
|20
|Birmingham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|14
|17
|19
|Bristol City
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|21
|19
|Reading
|15
|6
|1
|8
|20
|26
|19
|Sheffield United
|15
|5
|3
|7
|20
|22
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|21
|18
|Preston
|15
|4
|6
|5
|16
|18
|18
|Peterborough
|15
|4
|2
|9
|16
|30
|14
|Cardiff
|15
|3
|3
|9
|15
|29
|12
|Hull
|15
|2
|3
|10
|9
|21
|9
|Barnsley
|15
|1
|5
|9
|10
|22
|8
|Derby
|15
|3
|8
|4
|11
|13
|5
___
Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3
Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4
QPR 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 3, West Brom 0
Bristol City 2, Barnsley 1
Derby 1, Blackburn 2
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Hull 0, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 2
Preston 2, Luton Town 0
Sheffield United 0, Blackpool 1
Stoke 3, Cardiff 3
Swansea 3, Peterborough 0
Reading 0, Bournemouth 2
Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Fulham, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Hull, 4 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Reading, 11 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Swansea, 11 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Stoke, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Derby, 11 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 11 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 11 a.m.
Blackpool vs. QPR, 1:30 p.m.
|Plymouth
|16
|9
|6
|1
|28
|14
|33
|Wigan
|15
|10
|1
|4
|27
|11
|31
|Wycombe
|15
|9
|4
|2
|25
|16
|31
|Rotherham
|15
|9
|3
|3
|28
|11
|30
|Sunderland
|14
|9
|1
|4
|25
|18
|28
|Oxford United
|15
|8
|3
|4
|26
|17
|27
|Milton Keynes Dons
|15
|7
|4
|4
|27
|21
|25
|Sheffield Wednesday
|15
|5
|7
|3
|17
|15
|22
|Burton Albion
|16
|6
|4
|6
|16
|21
|22
|Accrington Stanley
|15
|6
|3
|6
|19
|25
|21
|Ipswich
|15
|5
|5
|5
|30
|24
|20
|Lincoln
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|20
|20
|Portsmouth
|15
|5
|4
|6
|18
|20
|19
|Bolton
|16
|5
|4
|7
|22
|26
|19
|Cambridge United
|15
|4
|7
|4
|20
|24
|19
|Cheltenham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|19
|26
|19
|AFC Wimbledon
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|24
|17
|Gillingham
|16
|3
|7
|6
|15
|21
|16
|Morecambe
|15
|4
|3
|8
|25
|28
|15
|Charlton
|15
|4
|3
|8
|20
|23
|15
|Shrewsbury
|16
|4
|3
|9
|15
|22
|15
|Fleetwood Town
|14
|3
|5
|6
|24
|24
|14
|Doncaster
|15
|3
|2
|10
|10
|28
|11
|Crewe
|15
|1
|5
|9
|11
|28
|8
___
Doncaster 1, Cambridge United 1
Wigan 1, Lincoln 2
Cambridge United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 4, Doncaster 0
Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Crewe 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Fleetwood Town 3, Wycombe 3
Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 1
Oxford United 3, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Portsmouth 1, Bolton 0
Rotherham 5, Sunderland 1
Wigan 2, Burton Albion 0
Charlton vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 3:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Crewe, 3 p.m.
|Forest Green
|15
|9
|4
|2
|27
|13
|31
|Port Vale
|15
|8
|4
|3
|27
|15
|28
|Northampton
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|11
|27
|Exeter
|15
|6
|8
|1
|25
|15
|26
|Swindon
|15
|7
|5
|3
|22
|15
|26
|Leyton Orient
|15
|5
|8
|2
|25
|12
|23
|Harrogate Town
|15
|6
|5
|4
|27
|20
|23
|Newport County
|15
|6
|5
|4
|25
|18
|23
|Sutton United
|15
|7
|2
|6
|23
|18
|23
|Hartlepool
|15
|7
|2
|6
|17
|20
|23
|Tranmere
|15
|6
|4
|5
|11
|10
|22
|Bradford
|15
|5
|6
|4
|21
|18
|21
|Rochdale
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Walsall
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Barrow
|15
|4
|6
|5
|20
|20
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|15
|5
|3
|7
|17
|23
|18
|Colchester
|15
|4
|5
|6
|12
|19
|17
|Crawley Town
|15
|5
|2
|8
|17
|25
|17
|Salford
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|17
|16
|Mansfield Town
|15
|3
|5
|7
|14
|20
|14
|Stevenage
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|26
|14
|Oldham
|15
|3
|3
|9
|11
|22
|12
|Carlisle
|15
|2
|6
|7
|11
|24
|12
|Scunthorpe
|15
|2
|5
|8
|11
|29
|11
___
Colchester 1, Sutton United 3
Northampton 3, Carlisle 0
Bradford 1, Forest Green 1
Colchester 2, Scunthorpe 1
Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4
Harrogate Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere 0
Newport County 5, Stevenage 0
Oldham 1, Swindon 3
Salford 1, Exeter 2
Sutton United 0, Walsall 1
Leyton Orient 5, Hartlepool 0
Barrow 1, Rochdale 2
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.