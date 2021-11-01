Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/01 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 7 5 0 2 0 12 24 17
WB/Scranton 7 5 1 0 1 11 17 15
Hartford 8 5 2 1 0 11 21 15
Hershey 7 4 1 1 1 10 19 17
Bridgeport 8 3 3 0 2 8 20 23
Charlotte 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 22
Providence 7 2 3 1 1 6 15 24
Lehigh Valley 7 0 5 2 0 2 10 21
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cleveland 8 4 1 1 2 11 24 22
Syracuse 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 22
Laval 8 4 3 1 0 9 30 24
Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 6
Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 27
Toronto 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 24
Belleville 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 27
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 13
Iowa 6 4 2 0 0 8 21 14
Manitoba 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 19
Texas 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 14
Grand Rapids 7 2 4 0 1 5 18 22
Rockford 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 27
Milwaukee 5 1 4 0 0 2 13 20
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 7 6 0 0 1 13 27 15
Stockton 5 4 0 1 0 9 19 10
Bakersfield 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 20
Abbotsford 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 21
Henderson 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 18
Tucson 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18
San Jose 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12
Colorado 7 1 5 0 1 3 25 34
San Diego 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Springfield 5, Charlotte 3

Hartford 5, Bridgeport 1

Iowa 4, Manitoba 1

Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3

Hershey 4, Cleveland 3

San Jose at Stockton, ppd

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled