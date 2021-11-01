Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/01 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
x-Portland 13 6 5 44 33 17
x-OL Reign 13 8 3 42 37 24
x-Washington 11 7 6 39 29 26
x-Chicago 11 8 5 38 28 28
x-Gotham FC 8 5 11 35 29 21
x-North Carolina 9 9 6 33 28 23
Houston 9 10 5 32 31 31
Orlando 7 10 7 28 27 32
Louisville 5 12 7 22 21 40
Kansas City 3 14 7 16 15 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC 1, Louisville 1, tie

Friday, October 29

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Saturday, October 30

OL Reign 3, Kansas City 0

North Carolina 0, Portland 0, tie

Sunday, October 31

Washington 1, Houston 0

Louisville 1, Gotham FC 1, tie

Sunday, November 7

Gotham FC at Chicago, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-01 23:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification