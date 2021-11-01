NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Portland
|13
|6
|5
|44
|33
|17
|x-OL Reign
|13
|8
|3
|42
|37
|24
|x-Washington
|11
|7
|6
|39
|29
|26
|x-Chicago
|11
|8
|5
|38
|28
|28
|x-Gotham FC
|8
|5
|11
|35
|29
|21
|x-North Carolina
|9
|9
|6
|33
|28
|23
|Houston
|9
|10
|5
|32
|31
|31
|Orlando
|7
|10
|7
|28
|27
|32
|Louisville
|5
|12
|7
|22
|21
|40
|Kansas City
|3
|14
|7
|16
|15
|36
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Gotham FC 1, Louisville 1, tie
Chicago 1, Orlando 0
OL Reign 3, Kansas City 0
North Carolina 0, Portland 0, tie
Washington 1, Houston 0
Louisville 1, Gotham FC 1, tie
Gotham FC at Chicago, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Washington, 5:30 p.m.