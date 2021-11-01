England to bat 1st against Sri Lanka after losing toss

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — England will be defending for the first time at the T20 World Cup after Sri Lanka won the toss Monday and elected to field.

England, which successfully chased in its previous three Group 1 games, retained the same playing lineup that routed Australia by eight wickets in its previous match.

Jos Buttler hit 71 off only 32 balls as England scored 126-2 with more than eight overs to spare.

Sri Lanka, which is in a must-win situation after losing two of its three group games, also named an unchanged squad.

The Sri Lankans came close to beating South Africa in the previous game when legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga performed a hat trick, but David Miller blazed two sixes in the last over and earned the Proteas a four-wicket victory.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

