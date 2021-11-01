Brazil's Bolsonaro cheered, jeered in Italian town for honor

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and w... Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Italian Partisans Association activists march with a banner in Venetian dialect reading "Bolsonaro out" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, ... Italian Partisans Association activists march with a banner in Venetian dialect reading "Bolsonaro out" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, the day Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

People show placards in Italian reading "Justice for Amazonia" and Bolsonaro genocide" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as ... People show placards in Italian reading "Justice for Amazonia" and Bolsonaro genocide" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as they await for the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to arrive in the town where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The vandalized entrance of the city hall of Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was expec... The vandalized entrance of the city hall of Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was expected Monday, and where his great-great-grandfather was born. Bolsonaro was recently granted honorary citizenship by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, a decision that has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

People show placards in Italian reading "No citizenship for dictators" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as they await for t... People show placards in Italian reading "No citizenship for dictators" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as they await for the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to arrive in the town where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, left, arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was bor... Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, left, arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wait for his arrival in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great... Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wait for his arrival in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship. The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

People show placards in Italian reading "At the side of the Brazilian people. Bolsonaro out" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 202... People show placards in Italian reading "At the side of the Brazilian people. Bolsonaro out" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as they await for the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to arrive in the town where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wait for his arrival in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great... Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wait for his arrival in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship. The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The vandalized entrance of the city hall of Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was expec... The vandalized entrance of the city hall of Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was expected Monday, and where his great-great-grandfather was born. Bolsonaro was recently granted honorary citizenship by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, a decision that has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

People wear t-shirts reading in Italian "He's not an example to follow" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as they await for ... People wear t-shirts reading in Italian "He's not an example to follow" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as they await for the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to arrive in the town where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship. The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ROME (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as both cheered and jeered as he arrived on Monday in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit one of his ancestors’ homes.

Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of around 4,200 near Padua, chanted “No Bolsonaro” and held signs saying “Bolsonaro Out,” “Justice for the Amazon” and “No citizenship for dictators.” In contrast, jubilant supporters elsewhere wrapped themselves in Brazilian flags and held yellow and green balloons awaiting his arrival.

Anguillara Veneta’s right-wing mayor, Alessandra Buoso, defended the decision to grant Bolsonaro citizenship and blasted vandals who spray-painted “Foro Bolsonaro” (“Bolsonaro Out”) on the town's city hall last week.

In a Facebook post, Buoso said the city council’s decision to grant Bolsonaro the honor was not a vote on his politics but a recognition of all the Italians who had emigrated to Brazil. But she said she was assuming the costs of the visit given the debate it had generated.

Bolsonaro was in Italy to participate in the Group of 20 summit of the world's biggest economies, which wrapped up Sunday in Rome. He has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his Amazon policies.