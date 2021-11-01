13 hurt after 2 passenger trains crash in southern England

Emergency services personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, i... Emergency services personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, in Wiltshire, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Emergency services personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, i... Emergency services personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, in Wiltshire, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Emergency services personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, i... Emergency services personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, in Wiltshire, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in England. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Emergency services personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, i... Emergency services personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, in Wiltshire, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Emergency services personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, i... Emergency services personnel respond to the scene of a crash involving two passenger trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury, in Wiltshire, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in England. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Emergency services work at the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, England ear... Emergency services work at the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, England early Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Andy Cole, left, from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue speaks to the media near the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel ... Andy Cole, left, from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue speaks to the media near the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, England Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Two passenger trains crashed after one of them derailed in the southern English city of Salisbury, and several people were injured, authorities said Sunday. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

The scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, England early Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Tw... The scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, England early Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Two passenger trains crashed after one of them derailed in the southern English city of Salisbury, and several people were injured, authorities said Sunday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Emergency services workers stand near the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, ... Emergency services workers stand near the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, England early Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Two passenger trains crashed after one of them derailed in the southern English city of Salisbury, and several people were injured, authorities said Sunday. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

The scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, England early Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Tw... The scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, England early Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Two passenger trains crashed after one of them derailed in the southern English city of Salisbury, and several people were injured, authorities said Sunday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British authorities on Monday were investigating the crash of two passenger trains that left more than a dozen people injured.

The rear carriage of a train derailed Sunday after “striking an object” as it approached the station in Salisbury in southern England. Network Rail said the derailment knocked out all the signaling in the area, and a second train from London then crashed into the derailed train.

About 50 firefighters rushed to the scene and 13 people were taken to the hospital, including the driver of one of the trains who had been trapped in his cab after the crash. His injuries were not believed to be serious. Three people remained in the hospital Monday in a stable condition.

Passengers and witnesses described hearing sounds like thunder and chaos when the crash happened.

There was “a massive impact, I fell across a table, and the table came off the wall,” Lucy Gregory told Sky News. “They smashed the windows, and we got out ... we're safe now, but it was really scary.”

Resident Tamar Vellacott, who was walking nearby with her children, told reporters that she heard a “long, rumbling sound like thunder hitting the railway line.”

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail’s safety and engineering director, said it was too early to speculate on what caused the crash.

Authorities said most of the train lines serving Salisbury remained blocked Monday, and disruptions will continue for the rest of the week.