Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/11/01 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 1, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;SSW;14;81%;69%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and humid;34;27;Mostly sunny, humid;33;26;NW;10;64%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;21;15;Clearing;22;14;WNW;4;65%;43%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;25;19;A shower in the a.m.;22;19;SW;15;71%;66%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;13;6;A couple of showers;10;5;SW;14;92%;69%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;4;1;Rain and drizzle;4;2;N;14;82%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;20;10;E;8;42%;7%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in spots;7;3;A bit of p.m. snow;5;-13;NNE;20;64%;66%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and warm;34;22;Very hot;36;22;ESE;9;37%;4%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;14;A shower in the a.m.;21;13;W;11;84%;55%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;16;12;Breezy in the a.m.;17;14;S;20;71%;30%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing and warm;33;19;Sunny and very warm;34;20;NNE;8;33%;26%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Thunderstorms;31;24;A shower and t-storm;31;23;SSE;7;81%;84%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;20;E;13;81%;57%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;10;80%;59%;2

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;23;12;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;WSW;19;53%;24%;3

Beijing, China;Cool with some sun;13;6;Sun and some clouds;15;4;N;7;69%;26%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;17;9;Morning rain;17;6;WNW;13;79%;70%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;13;8;Mainly cloudy;11;5;WSW;8;84%;42%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;18;9;A couple of showers;17;9;ESE;8;83%;76%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;26;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;19;NW;19;74%;77%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;15;7;Morning rain, cooler;9;3;WSW;12;91%;73%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;11;7;A couple of showers;11;4;S;10;76%;69%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;15;8;Rain tapering off;17;6;WSW;9;79%;68%;1

Budapest, Hungary;More sun than clouds;15;7;Cooler, morning rain;10;3;WNW;10;84%;69%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;22;17;Warmer;26;17;SE;12;72%;37%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;20;A little a.m. rain;27;20;NE;9;52%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNW;7;55%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Sunny and beautiful;28;21;NE;10;45%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with showers;17;12;Areas of low clouds;18;12;NNW;15;56%;12%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;29;19;A thunderstorm;29;20;E;5;62%;64%;8

Chennai, India;A t-storm or two;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;ENE;12;82%;76%;2

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;9;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;1;NW;16;53%;3%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;S;11;80%;81%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mainly cloudy;13;8;Mostly cloudy;11;5;W;6;81%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;NW;17;69%;3%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;26;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;20;10;NE;10;72%;91%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy and humid;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;ENE;20;76%;69%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;29;18;Hazy sun;29;18;ESE;11;61%;1%;5

Denver, United States;A morning shower;7;0;Bit of rain, snow;9;2;NE;9;78%;81%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Sun and some clouds;30;19;NNW;9;60%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;37;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SE;8;63%;64%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;10;4;Mostly cloudy;10;5;NW;14;86%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;NNE;6;31%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;23;18;A shower in spots;21;16;W;17;70%;80%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;23;22;A shower in the p.m.;24;22;NNE;7;89%;81%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;31;19;SW;11;45%;57%;14

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;28;21;Partly sunny;29;21;E;12;59%;44%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;11;5;Mostly cloudy;8;5;SE;20;88%;9%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;25;Partly sunny;34;25;ENE;9;65%;22%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;27;23;ENE;13;71%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;30;22;A couple of showers;29;23;NE;7;62%;67%;4

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;29;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;ESE;10;70%;71%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;NNE;12;47%;4%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;14;10;Mostly cloudy;17;14;S;10;78%;86%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;A couple of t-storms;31;23;SSE;10;78%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;35;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;N;11;57%;2%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;S;12;22%;1%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;21;2;Plenty of sun;19;3;N;7;19%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;35;20;Hazy sunshine;34;22;WNW;13;39%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, pleasant;22;12;Hazy sun;23;11;S;8;68%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;28;Sunny and very warm;39;27;N;19;25%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;12;4;A little a.m. rain;9;7;SE;8;96%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;31;25;A couple of showers;32;25;NNE;12;64%;71%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;29;23;A t-storm in spots;28;22;WNW;9;82%;75%;3

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;32;22;Thickening clouds;32;21;N;9;53%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;8;79%;87%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in spots;15;4;A few showers;14;3;E;12;61%;91%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;10;77%;63%;3

Lima, Peru;Some sun;18;15;Partly sunny;19;15;SSE;12;81%;18%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;20;13;A shower in the p.m.;19;13;NW;8;71%;82%;1

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;14;5;Mostly cloudy;11;4;WNW;7;74%;34%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy and cool;21;12;Cool with some sun;23;13;SE;8;69%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Clearing;28;24;WSW;10;68%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;18;6;Sun and some clouds;14;7;WSW;10;66%;67%;3

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;30;26;Showers around;31;27;WSW;18;73%;97%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSE;8;80%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;A little a.m. rain;32;26;A morning shower;32;25;E;11;68%;45%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Sunny and very warm;28;21;NE;17;49%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;22;9;Partly sunny;22;9;N;10;38%;29%;7

Miami, United States;A passing shower;26;24;Periods of sun;27;23;NE;14;64%;42%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;10;3;Mainly cloudy;9;6;ESE;13;87%;68%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;25;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;ESE;18;65%;23%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;20;18;Still cloudy;24;17;E;14;75%;55%;8

Montreal, Canada;Breezy;10;3;Some sun, a shower;9;1;WSW;7;71%;81%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and mild;9;-2;Low clouds;8;4;ESE;10;85%;26%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;34;26;Hazy sunshine;35;27;NE;10;52%;2%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;27;15;A stray t-shower;26;16;N;21;57%;57%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;8;Rather cloudy;13;6;W;12;47%;31%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;28;18;A shower in the a.m.;25;15;WSW;13;72%;62%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-2;-9;Cloudy and colder;-8;-20;NW;18;77%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;23;14;Mostly cloudy;22;12;N;10;60%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain;11;9;A couple of showers;11;7;SE;11;74%;84%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy with a shower;10;1;A passing shower;8;-1;WSW;15;74%;81%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;E;22;76%;74%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;28;24;A thunderstorm;28;24;ESE;12;84%;91%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;9;76%;51%;8

Paris, France;A shower;14;7;Mostly cloudy;13;4;SE;10;56%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;19;13;Clearing;18;11;S;17;59%;27%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;Nice with some sun;32;25;NNE;9;68%;63%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm around;33;24;SE;17;71%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;21;A t-storm around;33;21;SE;9;54%;55%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain this afternoon;11;7;Partly sunny;10;3;SW;7;78%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;16;4;Partly sunny;15;4;WNW;4;70%;4%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;19;12;A little rain;19;12;E;12;71%;70%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, humid;24;16;Partly sunny, humid;24;16;SW;11;87%;90%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;Showers around;32;25;NE;13;63%;83%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;3;-1;Breezy and chilly;1;-2;N;28;53%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;11;5;Mostly cloudy;10;7;SE;18;80%;58%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Afternoon downpours;22;20;A shower or two;25;20;S;11;81%;86%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;ESE;6;16%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;19;12;Partly sunny;20;13;SE;12;73%;66%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with low clouds;10;2;Mostly sunny;7;3;SE;9;94%;2%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cool with rain;18;15;Some sun returning;19;13;N;7;84%;27%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;19;A shower and t-storm;25;17;ENE;11;74%;73%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;31;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;15;67%;83%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;N;7;88%;63%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Thickening clouds;21;9;ESE;9;29%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Becoming cloudy;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;SSW;11;43%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;31;23;A shower or two;31;23;NNW;12;74%;70%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;17;9;A shower in the p.m.;16;8;NW;10;84%;83%;2

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;12;7;A few p.m. showers;13;10;S;6;77%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;17;6;Decreasing clouds;16;5;NW;6;66%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Overcast;19;14;NE;15;63%;9%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;11;74%;72%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;15;1;A little a.m. rain;12;4;S;7;84%;73%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;30;25;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;8;68%;82%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;12;8;Rain and drizzle;9;7;SE;8;96%;83%;0

Sydney, Australia;Thickening clouds;22;18;More sun than clouds;23;17;NNE;21;55%;14%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;24;22;Areas of low clouds;24;22;E;16;66%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;13;3;Mostly cloudy;9;4;SE;15;94%;20%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;ENE;9;45%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;9;Cloudy and warm;21;11;NNW;8;62%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;High clouds;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;SSE;9;30%;4%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;30;21;A morning shower;26;19;NW;13;55%;43%;4

Tirana, Albania;A brief shower;23;15;Rain, then a shower;22;13;SE;9;70%;74%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;19;16;Clouds and sun;20;14;N;11;66%;48%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy and cooler;10;4;A morning shower;8;2;W;24;63%;72%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;27;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;S;11;49%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Variable clouds;28;19;Showers around;25;18;SSW;10;77%;98%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, mild;8;-9;Mostly cloudy;3;-13;SE;11;59%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;14;8;Afternoon rain;14;10;ENE;8;58%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;16;6;Cooler, morning rain;10;3;W;15;83%;68%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with a shower;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;NNW;8;56%;66%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny;11;4;Mostly cloudy;10;7;ESE;15;76%;68%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Abundant sunshine;14;4;Mostly cloudy;12;6;SSE;17;70%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;16;13;Increasingly windy;16;10;SSE;32;72%;8%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;33;25;Downpours;32;25;NW;8;82%;89%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds, then sun;18;6;Cloudy;17;8;E;4;66%;44%;2

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-11-01 21:53 GMT+08:00

