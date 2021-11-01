Six Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Nov. 1), with one reaching as far as the southeastern side.

One People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 remote interference aircraft, and four Chengdu J-10 fighter jets flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). The Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew directly south of Taiwan's main island and breached the southeastern corner of the ADIZ as well.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft in addition to broadcasting radio warnings and deploying air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA planes.

After a record number of PLA plane intrusions in October, during which both Taiwan and China celebrated their national days, the official incident count of such breaches has surpassed 700 so far this year. As of Monday, China had sent a total of 713 aircraft.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



(MND image)