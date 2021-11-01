MediaValet Announces Partnership with monday.com, Taking "Work Without Limits" to New Heights

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021 - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of cloud-native enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, and monday.com, a flexible work operating system ("Work OS") that powers organizations to run and manage every aspect of their work, today announced a partnership to deliver seamless digital collaboration for marketing and creative teams across the globe.

As companies pivot to prioritize digital initiatives, it's become critical for marketing and creative teams to scale the creation and distribution of visual media. Central to this is the need for synchronized Work OS and digital asset management solutions. With over 127,000 customers around the world, across 200 business verticals, monday.com is the ideal partner in this opportunity. The combined benefits of MediaValet and monday.com will help organizations expedite time-to-market, ensure brand consistency, and scale up their digital marketing and creative operations.

"The MediaValet integration is a thrilling addition to monday.com's truly flexible Work OS, especially for addressing creative teams' needs," said Amit Goldenberg, Head of Tech Partnerships and Business Development at monday.com. "Through apps like these in our marketplace, we're providing vendors with the ability to add their own capabilities to monday.com Work OS, tapping into our ever-expanding ecosystem. The integration helps diversify monday.com's increasingly limitless customization capabilities. We look forward to partnering with many more companies in the coming year."

Using MediaValet's API, this integration will allow monday.com's customers to publish assets directly from monday.com to MediaValet. Upcoming enhancements to the integration will allow MediaValet users to attach assets in MediaValet to specific workflow tasks within monday.com, allowing project coordinators to pre-populate projects within monday.com with pre-approved media assets. Within the coming months, users will be able to easily move assets between MediaValet and monday.com, while ensuring assets are secure redundant and tracked at all times.

"We're very excited to partner with MediaValet and continue to transform the way marketing teams scale with monday.com's Work OS," said Gavin Watson, Industry Lead Marketing & Creative APAC at monday.com. "As the world becomes more digitized, we're making digital collaboration more efficient and empowering any organization to customize, automate, and execute all their work in one place."

"Marketing, as a practice, is becoming increasingly dispersed and complex," said David MacLaren, Founder & CEO at MediaValet. "Integrating with cutting-edge technology, like monday.com, is critical to ensuring our customer base is able to futureproof their operational workflows for the evolving environment. We're extremely proud to be monday.com's first digital asset management partner and to work together to bring the most cohesive experience and streamlined operations to both of our customer bases."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev, and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical, with 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in 190 countries.

