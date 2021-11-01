Taiwan Nice Group chair passes away due to heart attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The founder and chair of Taiwan’s Nice Group, Chen Che-fang (陳哲芳), passed away on Sunday (Oct. 31) after suffering a heart attack at home, CNA reported.

In addition to various bath and household product brands in Taiwan such as Pon Pon, 566, Paos, Baigo, and White and Shine, the Nice Group is also known for the A.G.V. food product brand as well as the Janfusun Fancyworld in Yunlin County.

Aside from being a businessman, Chen also served as a representative in the National Assembly, a Control Yuan member, as well as a director of the Straits Exchange Foundation according to CNA.

CNA quoted an announcement posted within the Nice Group as saying, “Our most beloved Chair Chen Che-fang has passed away peacefully at home last night due to acute myocardial infarction. He was 81 years of age. We are deeply saddened. The Chair founded Nice Enterprise and the A.G.V. Group and dedicated his life to his work, contributing selflessly.”

Chen was an active and creative leader who came up with many major decisions and product names, CNA cited a senior employee as saying. He was a righteous man who emphasized good communication in the company’s operations and cared deeply about his employees’ families and health, according to the report.

Mirror Media wrote that though Chen’s sons have already taken over the business, he still arrived to work at the office until recently and appeared healthy.