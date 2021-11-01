Spain: Fight for the Ebro Delta

As rising sea levels are threatening to engulf low-lying coastal areas, the Spanish government plans to buy 832 hectares (2,056 acres) of private land... As rising sea levels are threatening to engulf low-lying coastal areas, the Spanish government plans to buy 832 hectares (2,056 acres) of private land in the Ebro Delta. This would expand a publicly owned buffer zone along the coast by up to 560 meters (1,840 feet) inland, where nature could run its course. The region is known as Catalonia's rice cultivation capital.