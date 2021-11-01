Taipei to reopen entertainment venues that meet COVID-19 prevention requirements

File photo of a pedestrian walking past posters by clubs and dance halls looking to hire. File photo of a pedestrian walking past posters by clubs and dance halls looking to hire. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Night clubs, saunas, and dance halls without staff dance partners in Taipei may reopen as soon as Tuesday (Nov. 2) if approved, while bars, tea houses, and dance halls with staff dance partners are expected to reopen by Nov. 16.

In a press conference on Monday, Taipei City Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) announced a relaxation on several COVID-19 prevention policies, including for entertainment venues, sports facilities, and elder care and learning facilities.

Nightclubs, saunas, and dance halls that do not provide staff dance partners may apply to reopen starting Monday, and they must meet requirements such as ensuring all staff members have received at least one dose of vaccine at least 14 days in advance and keeping a record of active staff members. They should also produce negative rapid test or PCR test results within three days of starting work, and those who have not been fully vaccinated will need to take weekly tests.

Entertainment venue operators should post contact tracing QR codes at the entrance and confirm that patrons have received vaccines at least 14 days prior by checking their yellow vaccination cards or vaccination record on the National Health Insurance app.

Most sports facilities and activities have already reopened, said Huang, and now there are no additional caps for maximum capacities, while masks are no longer mandatory at indoor and outdoor sports facilities, saunas, spas, and for water activities if certain conditions are met. These include the continued implementation of COVID prevention measures such as contact tracing, temperature reading, hand sanitizing, and social distancing.

Meanwhile, at community care centers and elderly education facilities, elders are now allowed to dine together indoors, and lessons may now include activities such as karaoke, mahjong, and board games.

The Taipei City Government expects to start accepting reopening applications for bars, tea houses, and dance halls with staff dance partners by Nov. 9, and while the date for reopening is currently set for Nov. 16, it is subject to further guidelines provided by the Central Epidemic Command Center.