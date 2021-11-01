Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei to reopen entertainment venues that meet COVID-19 prevention requirements

Patrons must produce proof of at least one dose of vaccination to enter

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/11/01 18:36
File photo of a pedestrian walking past posters by clubs and dance halls looking to hire. 

File photo of a pedestrian walking past posters by clubs and dance halls looking to hire.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Night clubs, saunas, and dance halls without staff dance partners in Taipei may reopen as soon as Tuesday (Nov. 2) if approved, while bars, tea houses, and dance halls with staff dance partners are expected to reopen by Nov. 16.

In a press conference on Monday, Taipei City Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) announced a relaxation on several COVID-19 prevention policies, including for entertainment venues, sports facilities, and elder care and learning facilities.

Nightclubs, saunas, and dance halls that do not provide staff dance partners may apply to reopen starting Monday, and they must meet requirements such as ensuring all staff members have received at least one dose of vaccine at least 14 days in advance and keeping a record of active staff members. They should also produce negative rapid test or PCR test results within three days of starting work, and those who have not been fully vaccinated will need to take weekly tests.

Entertainment venue operators should post contact tracing QR codes at the entrance and confirm that patrons have received vaccines at least 14 days prior by checking their yellow vaccination cards or vaccination record on the National Health Insurance app.

Most sports facilities and activities have already reopened, said Huang, and now there are no additional caps for maximum capacities, while masks are no longer mandatory at indoor and outdoor sports facilities, saunas, spas, and for water activities if certain conditions are met. These include the continued implementation of COVID prevention measures such as contact tracing, temperature reading, hand sanitizing, and social distancing.

Meanwhile, at community care centers and elderly education facilities, elders are now allowed to dine together indoors, and lessons may now include activities such as karaoke, mahjong, and board games.

The Taipei City Government expects to start accepting reopening applications for bars, tea houses, and dance halls with staff dance partners by Nov. 9, and while the date for reopening is currently set for Nov. 16, it is subject to further guidelines provided by the Central Epidemic Command Center.
COVID-19
night clubs
sauna
dance halls
bars
tea houses
reopening

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan thanks US for donation of 1.5 million Moderna doses
Taiwan thanks US for donation of 1.5 million Moderna doses
2021/11/01 10:30
Thailand includes Taiwan in its latest quarantine exemption list
Thailand includes Taiwan in its latest quarantine exemption list
2021/10/31 19:39
Taiwan willing to help get SDGs back on track: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan willing to help get SDGs back on track: VP Lai Ching-te
2021/10/31 17:03
Taiwan reports six imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports six imported COVID cases
2021/10/31 14:13
Taiwan authorities emphasize need for masks even after high vaccination level
Taiwan authorities emphasize need for masks even after high vaccination level
2021/10/30 16:36

Updated : 2021-11-01 19:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must