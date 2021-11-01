The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK): Full Scholarship for Students’ Academic Research

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 November 2021 - Starting a career in academic research is challenging. Successful research requires more than profound insight and professional knowledge. Established in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is ranked top 50 of the best universities in the world consistently. It is a multicultural campus that attracts students from all around the world. At CUHK, we help students develop thinking and learning skills which tackle the demands of tomorrow's world and capable of shaping a better world for the future.









The University offers a great array of support for PhD studies. The Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) established by Research Grants Council (RGC) aims to attract the best students worldwide to pursue their PhD studies in Hong Kong universities. The Scheme provides a financial assistance of up to US$210,000. It covers students' tuition fees, stipend, 1st year hostel fee (with guaranteed on-campus accommodation), international conference and research-related travel allowance and a lodging award (approx. US$12,800). PhD candidates nominated by CUHK to HKPFS but not selected by the RGC will be offered a regular PhD place. They will receive an award of approx. US$10,260 and a studentship of approx. US$27,730 per annum within the normative study period.

CUHK is committed to conducting research of the highest international standard. With the support of a wide array of over 300 research institutes and research centres, it has long promoted interdisciplinary research excellence on local, national and international level. It has also established many joint research units partnering with external academic institutions. With the approval of the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, we have five State Key Laboratories, including Laboratories of Agrobiotechnology, Digestive Disease, Research on Bioactivities and Clinical Applications of Medicinal Plants, Synthetic Chemistry, and Translational Oncology. These state-level laboratories enable the country's most proficient experts and scholars to conduct leading studies and experiments.

Student life at CUHK is diverse. University facilities also add extra dimensions to life on campus - from the artistic and cultural, to the recreational and athletic. The students can fully emerge themselves into vibrant school life and their research.

Whatever one's life and career goals, we help transform students into lifelong learners with the ability to thrive in an ever-changing world. The application deadline for HKPFS at CUHK is on 1 December 2021. To learn more the details, please visit https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/hkpfs?utm_source=CM&utm_medium=CM&utm_campaign=HKPFS

An information webinar on HKPFS at CUHK will be held on November 3, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. (HK time).





