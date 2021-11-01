Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations to prioritize 2nd Moderna jab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest batch of 1.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to be available for inoculation by mid-November, with those who have already received their first dose of that vaccine to be prioritized.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Monday (Nov. 1) announced that Taiwan had received a shipment of 1.5 million Moderna doses from the U.S. that day. Chuang said that it will take at least seven days to complete the sealing and inspection process for the new doses.

Chuang said it is too late for the shots to be included in the 13th round of vaccinations, but he estimates that the jabs will be available for the 14th round to start around Nov. 13. He emphasized that people who received the first dose of Moderna 10 weeks ago will be prioritized.

According to Chuang, Taiwan's vaccine registration platform closed the latest round of registrations for vaccine preference at noon on Oct. 26.

The total number of people who have listed a preferred vaccine brand stands at 11.37 million. Among these, 302,543 marked Moderna as a preference but have not yet received a dose of any vaccine.

Chuang said that whether any of the newly arrived doses will be used as a first dose or mixed with other vaccine brands is still under evaluation.