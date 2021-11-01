Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations to prioritize 2nd Moderna jab

14th round of vaccinations featuring Moderna will start in mid-November

  119
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/01 17:19
Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations to prioritize 2nd Moderna jab

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest batch of 1.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to be available for inoculation by mid-November, with those who have already received their first dose of that vaccine to be prioritized.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Monday (Nov. 1) announced that Taiwan had received a shipment of 1.5 million Moderna doses from the U.S. that day. Chuang said that it will take at least seven days to complete the sealing and inspection process for the new doses.

Chuang said it is too late for the shots to be included in the 13th round of vaccinations, but he estimates that the jabs will be available for the 14th round to start around Nov. 13. He emphasized that people who received the first dose of Moderna 10 weeks ago will be prioritized.

According to Chuang, Taiwan's vaccine registration platform closed the latest round of registrations for vaccine preference at noon on Oct. 26.

The total number of people who have listed a preferred vaccine brand stands at 11.37 million. Among these, 302,543 marked Moderna as a preference but have not yet received a dose of any vaccine.

Chuang said that whether any of the newly arrived doses will be used as a first dose or mixed with other vaccine brands is still under evaluation.
Moderna
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna vaccine
Covid vaccine
vaccination
vaccine registration system

RELATED ARTICLES

Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
2021/10/31 17:27
Taiwan to allow mixed vaccinations for over 50s
Taiwan to allow mixed vaccinations for over 50s
2021/10/30 15:28
Taipei mayor sees end to COVID mask mandate by Lunar New Year
Taipei mayor sees end to COVID mask mandate by Lunar New Year
2021/10/30 13:35
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
2021/10/29 11:38
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
2021/10/27 17:00