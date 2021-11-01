FWD achieves record-breaking win with nine awards at Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2021

The most awarded insurer for enhancing customer experience with digitalisation, innovation, and outstanding services

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 November 2021 - FWD Insurance ('FWD') broke its record by winning nine awards at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards ('HKIA') 2021, including seven grand awards and two top-three finalist awards (see Appendices 1 & 2), making it the most awarded insurer with the greatest number of grand awards.





FWD has been focused on harnessing technology to boost performance and improve the customer experience with its integrated suite of claims and digital solutions, and its offerings of revolutionary health protection through its market-leading Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme ('VHIS') series and critical illness coverage. FWD's remarkable wins were also a recognition of its success in fostering a culture of excellence among tied agency teams and future leaders, and playing an engaging role in the community through a diverse range of promotional and activation initiatives.

Ken Lau, FWD's Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong CEO, said, "These prestigious awards are a momentous tribute to our team's unrelenting efforts and outstanding achievements across the board. This recognition inspires us to keep up the momentum and keep innovating, leveraging technology for speed and convenience, and creating opportunities as we continue changing the way people feel about insurance."

The HKIA is a reputable annual event organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers to raise standards across the insurance industry by acknowledging leading performance and innovation.





Appendix 1 – List of FWD Insurance's Wins





Winning items Category Award Claims service: - FWD Moment's AI assessment engine - Claims Ambassadors Outstanding Claims Management Award Grand Award FWD VHIS promotional campaign - Better coverage, more comprehensive protection Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies Award Grand Award Comprehensive suite of digital service platforms: Consumers facing: - Agent Assist – Servising platform for tied agents to better serve customers - FWD MAX engagement platform - FWD digital one-stop direct purchase platform - FWD Moments service app For tied agents' use: - SMART – New insurance policy application platform Excellence in Digital Transformation Award Top-3 Finalist Crisis OneCover Prime Most Innovative Product/Service Award - Life Insurance (Health) Grand Award VHIS Series - vCANsurance and vPrime Most Innovative Product/Service Award - Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme Grand Award FWD Tied Agency Lester Lee, Chief Regional Director Outstanding Agent of the Year Grand Award Steve Lo, Senior Branch Manager Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year Grand Award Freddy Tse, Branch Manager Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year Top-3 Finalist Koobee Lau, Branch Manager Outstanding Young Professional of the Year - Intermediary Grand Award

Appendix 2: Details of the Awards won by FWD Insurance in 2021

Outstanding Claims Management - FWD won this award for the lightning speed at which claims are paid out through its claims processing engine, as well as the personalised Claims Ambassador service that provides dedicated claims support when customers need it.





Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies - It recognised FWD's holistic Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme ('VHIS') marketing campaign, which sparked a city-wide conversation about VHIS products through a custom-made TV drama, a multi-media advertising campaign, public relations activation and social engagement stories and videos.





Excellence in Digital Transformation – FWD clinched this award for its comprehensive suite of digital service platforms, which offer a simpler, faster, and smoother user journey while enhancing service quality, purchase experience and engagement.





Most Innovative Product/Service Award - Life Insurance (Health) – FWD's Crisis OneCover Prime won as a one-stop critical illness protection plan with pioneering rehabilitation and emotional support that extends to dementia. Its future-proof protection covers both defined and unknown diseases based on severity.





Most Innovative Product/Service Award - Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme – FWD's vCANsurance and vPrime prevailed in this category with their comprehensive coverage and designs that maximise claimable benefits, such as vCANsurance's "per disability per policy year" claims mechanism, and vPrime's waiver of deductibles for designated crises, and their removal of sub-limits on basic benefit items. The plans go beyond the VHIS scope and financial support with consultation and rehabilitation services.

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong & Macau are part of the FWD Group, the primary insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. FWD Group spans 10 markets in Asia including Hong Kong SAR & Macau SAR, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia and Cambodia.

FWD Hong Kong has been assigned strong financial ratings by international agencies. It offers life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.

FWD is focused on creating fresh customer experiences and making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD aims to be a leading pan-Asian insurer by changing the way people feel about insurance.

