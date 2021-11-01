Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government on Monday (Nov. 1) announced its plan to reduce the mandatory quarantine in epidemic prevention hotels to 10 days during the Lunar New Year and allow returnees to stay in their homes for the last four days of their quarantine.

The deputy chief of the CECC, Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), on Monday announced that as the domestic outbreak has ebbed and the vaccination rate in some countries has increased, the center will reduce the number of days returning Taiwanese must spend in epidemic prevention hotels. Although the mandatory quarantine of 14 days and seven days of self-health monitoring will remain in place, from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14, returnees will be able to stay in their homes for the last four days of their quarantine.

The Mainland Affairs Council and Overseas Community Affairs Council estimate that 40,000 people will be returning to Taiwan during the holiday. Although the original plan called for shortening quarantine in epidemic prevention hotels starting on Jan. 1 of next year, the CECC has opted to trim the required stay starting on Dec. 14.

Chen emphasized that people arriving from high-risk counties must continue to undergo the full 14 days in an epidemic prevention hotel. He said the CECC currently categorizes three countries as high-risk, including India, the U.K., and Myanmar.

Travelers arriving from the countries not on the list can opt to have their stay in epidemic prevention hotels lowered to 10 days. Also started on Dec. 14, family members traveling together can also stay in the same quarantine quarters.

Chen stressed that because the epidemic prevention hotel rooms are small, the CECC recommends not more than two family members stay together in the same room. Once at home, the CECC will maintain its principle of one person per household for home quarantine.

However, if family members living in the same household have completed two doses of vaccines at least 14 days prior, the family members can be divided into one person per room within the same home. Those family members who traveled together and stayed in the same room while in the hotel can also stay in the same room while finishing their quarantine at home.

As for testing, Chen said that inbound passengers must undergo PCR testing when entering the country and again on the ninth or 10th day of quarantine. If the result of the second test is negative, Chen said that starting on the 11th day of quarantine (11th day of entry from abroad), if they test negative for the virus, they can take an epidemic prevention taxi to their home or residence of their relative/friend to undergo quarantine from the 11th to the 14th day since arriving.

A final PCR test will be administered one day before the expiration of their home quarantine period. While undergoing the subsequent self-health monitoring, there will be no need to conduct a home rapid antigen test on the sixth or seventh day.

The following are the key points of the new quarantine plan for Dec. 14 to Feb. 14: