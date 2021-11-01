AOC Masters Tournament 2021 entered Regional Finals Stage

The battlefield welcomes the top masters emerged for glory battle

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 1 November 2021 - AOC Masters Tournament, one of the biggest PUBG events in SouthEast Asia and Oceania has entered the Regional Final Stage after the tremendous success of qualifying Local Representatives earning a spot in the next level battlefield. Marching along with top tier teams from Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Oceania battle against each other pitching for Grand Champion of Southeast Asia.













AOC reinforces confidence collaborating with Mineski Global and PUBG Battlegrounds delivering the 3rd Esports Online Tournament to show AOC's continuous effort on supporting the esports community and visual as a dedicated gaming monitor brand connects to gaming community as one all over the world seeing, playing and winning together. AGON by AOC unveils a newly-branded AGON PRO line for professional team gamers and individuals seeking stardom within the global gaming community, by launching AGON Pro, AGON and AOC Gaming and has received industry acclaim achieving several awards.

The AOC Masters Tournament 2021 is leading professional competitive teams to participate in this competition; MiTH from Thailand, Bao Nam from Vietnam, Team Fury and Team Bliss from Oceania. The Regional Finals will be from November 2 - 7, 2021, and will be broadcasted on the following channels :

● Thailand - https://www.facebook.com/AOCTH/

● Vietnam - https://www.facebook.com/AOCVN

● Philippines - https://www.facebook.com/AOCPHIL

● Indonesia - https://www.facebook.com/AOCIND

● Malaysia - https://www.facebook.com/aocmalaysia/

● Oceania - https://www.facebook.com/AOCANZ/

● Taiwan - https://www.facebook.com/AOCTW

● Asia Pacific - https://www.facebook.com/AOCMonitorAsiaPacific





About Agon by AOC

AGON by AOC, offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

About AOC

Sold in over 120 countries, AOC is a market leader in electronic displays and is positioned to be one of the top global brands in providing the best display technology to users worldwide. With more than 50 years of experience in market analysis and consumer feedback, AOC is dedicated to designing products that address rising technological trends, as well as the diverse and changing needs of different consumers. Our commitment is emphasized through AOC's slogan: 'Vision at Heart.' – at AOC, we've kept the hearts of our users in our vision, and we've kept their vision in our heart. Find out more about AOC at www.aoc.com

