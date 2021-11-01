Former Taiwan foreign minister dies aged 81

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco Ou (歐鴻鍊) has passed away due to illness, the Kuomintang (KMT) announced on Monday (Nov. 1).

KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) expressed his condolences to Ou’s family and mourned the loss of “a respectable figure.” Even after Ou left his position as the minister of foreign affairs, he continued to aid Taiwan’s diplomatic development as a civilian, per the announcement.

UDN reported that Ou passed away at the age of 81 from an unspecified illness. His family has kept a very low profile since he was hospitalized around two months ago and wished not to be disturbed.

Ou had taken up various diplomatic positions in Central and South America in his career, including serving as Taiwan’s ambassador to Nicaragua and Guatemala, and he was known as Taiwan’s “Latin America expert.” Former Guatemalan President Alvaro Colom once expressed to former Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) his hope that Taiwan would not replace him as ambassador during his term, according to UDN.

Ou served as Taiwan’s minister of foreign affairs for just over a year from 2008-2009. He resigned following a controversy surrounding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) response during the Typhoon Morakot disaster. In an ordeal that turned out to be one of the deadliest recorded in Taiwan’s history, MOFA’s unauthorized decision to turn down foreign aid offers triggered public outrage.

However, Ou’s efforts to promote Taiwan’s diplomacy continued after his retirement. He served as the founding chair of the Association of Foreign Relations as well as the chair of the ROC-USA Business Council.

CNA cited Ou as saying, “No other country in the world struggles so much diplomatically like Taiwan. My 45-year career in diplomacy is dedicated to completing the mission that the government has given me under China’s diplomatic war.” During his term as minister of foreign affairs, Ou promoted “Flexible Diplomacy,” which sought cross-strait prosperity by highlighting Taiwan and China’s friendship.

Ou is known within MOFA for his superb memory and sense of humor, which aided him greatly at diplomatic social gatherings, CNA reported. He had the ability to address various guests by name and held parties as frequently as twice a week while in Guatemala.