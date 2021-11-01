Alexa
Golden Globes boosts Taiwan fashion label APUJAN

Taipei-based actress Janet Hsieh shown on Instagram in 'Audrey Hepburn’ gown

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/01 15:00
Taipei-based actress Janet Hsieh appeared to have won a world-class fashion battle. (Facebook, Janet Hsieh photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Golden Globes has highlighted Taiwanese actress Janet Hsieh’s (謝怡芬) stylish red carpet look at the 2021 Golden Bell Awards (GBA) as a fashion trendsetter.

The Golden Globes on Saturday (Oct. 30) posted a photo to the social media platform of Taiwanese-American TV host Hsieh’s back-revealing black split dress and De Beers jewelry when she attended the GBAs. The Haute courter is from the latest fall-winter collection of APUJAN, founded by young Taiwanese talent Apu Jan (詹朴) in London in 2013.

“Layers and lush fabric herald seasonal changes, and Zoey Deutch, Jessica Chastain, and Janet Hsieh are among the stars sporting new fall fashions,” the Golden Globes wrote.

In the post, both of the Hollywood hotshots made way for the Taipei-based model, as she was the only one whose picture showed up on the account, which has over one million followers. She was the first Taiwanese to appear on the feed.

The multi-talented Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate expressed gratitude towards the Golden Globes. On Facebook she joked, "No I didn't win one, but I feel like I did."

The GBA ceremony took place at National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Oct. 2. Hsieh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for the rom-com "Adventure of the Ring."

Despite not winning the award, the star appeared to have won the fashion battle with her elegant look, which was praised by local media as "Very Audrey Hepburn."

(Instagram, Golden Globes screenshot)

(Instagram, Golden Globes screenshot)

(Facebook, Janet Hsieh photo)

(Facebook, Janet Hsieh photo)
