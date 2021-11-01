Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan

'Murder hornets' most aggressive in Taiwan in November and December

  176
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/01 14:13
Dead Asian giant hornet found at the scene. (Kaohsiung Police Department photo)

Dead Asian giant hornet found at the scene. (Kaohsiung Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly 30 new immigrant tourists on Sunday (Oct. 31) were viciously stung by hyper-aggressive Asian giant hornets while hiking in a mountainous area of Kaohsiung.

While visiting Indigenous tribal land in Kaohsiung's Namaxia District on Sunday, a large group of tourists was suddenly attacked by a huge swarm of Asian giant hornets (Vespa mandarinia). Police and firefighters rushed to the scene to provide assistance, with several victims taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and observation.

As part of an excursion to experience Bunun Indigenous culture, a group of 38 tourists, comprised of 32 adults and six children, was visiting the Tangaanua Shrine when at 10:20 a.m., a member of the group was stung by one of the hornets and started waving their hands. The rapid movements by the tourist triggered a full-scale assault by the hive. Soon, 28 of the travelers had been stung by the "murder hornets," reported CNA.

Members of the party dialed 119 for help, and once first-responders arrived on the scene, they rushed 14 people to Cishan Hospital and 10 to E-Da Hospital. The rest were temporarily placed in the Namaxia District Office to recuperate from their injuries.

Fang Tsung-shih (方聰士), director of the Nanzih District Office, told the news agency that the event was an Indigenous cultural experience organized by the Nanzih and Niaosong household registration offices for new immigrants. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) that day paid a visit to the hospitals to express his concern for the patients.

Of the 28 who were stung, seven suffered allergic reactions but are listed in stable condition. Their symptoms included headache, swelling around the sting wounds, and respiratory asthma, reported FTV News.

November and December are months in which the hornets are particularly active in mountainous areas. They are highly territorial during this period, and if a hiker accidentally disturbs their nest or starts to flail their arms in response to a sting, they will swarm any humans in the vicinity.

If one spots a suspected Asian hornet, carefully move away from the area. In the event of an attack, experts recommend avoiding trying to swat at the hornets or running and instead crouching low and covering one's face and neck.
Asian giant hornets
hornet
hornet attack
hornets
murder hornets

RELATED ARTICLES

Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
2021/09/26 22:25
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
2020/12/07 13:32

Updated : 2021-11-01 14:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must