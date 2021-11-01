Alexa
With Dak down, Cooper Rush passes Cowboys past Vikings 20-16

By DAVE CAMPBELL , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/01 11:48
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 3...
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) breaks a tackle by Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) during the second half of an NFL football...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) during the second half of an NFL football ...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) after catching a pass during the first...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (1) tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) during the first half of ...
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) dur...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass ahead of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, rear, during the first half of an NF...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first half of...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cooper Rush subbed for the injured Dak Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, the last a 5-yarder to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Rush overcame two turnovers, both delivered by former Dallas safety Xavier Woods, to slice up the Minnesota secondary in his first NFL start. The fifth-year backup, handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle, directed an eight-play, 75-yard drive he finished with a perfect toss to Cooper on a fade in the corner of the end zone.

Cooper had eight catches for 122 yards, and CeeDee Lamb had six receptions for 112 yards for the Cowboys (6-1), whose only lead came in that final minute.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings (3-4) were frequently in disarray on offense after opening with 75-yard march for a touchdown pass to Adam Thielen.

Updated : 2021-11-01 13:11 GMT+08:00

