With Dak down, Cooper Rush passes Cowboys past Vikings 20-16

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cooper Rush subbed for the injured Dak Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, the last a 5-yarder to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Rush overcame two turnovers, both delivered by former Dallas safety Xavier Woods, to slice up the Minnesota secondary in his first NFL start. The fifth-year backup, handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle, directed an eight-play, 75-yard drive he finished with a perfect toss to Cooper on a fade in the corner of the end zone.

Cooper had eight catches for 122 yards, and CeeDee Lamb had six receptions for 112 yards for the Cowboys (6-1), whose only lead came in that final minute.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings (3-4) were frequently in disarray on offense after opening with 75-yard march for a touchdown pass to Adam Thielen.

