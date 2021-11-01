JustKitchen adding three new Taiwan locations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen said last week that it is opening three new locations in northern Taiwan.

Two of the locations will be in the Zhongzhen and Zhongshan districts of Taipei City, while a third is set to open in New Taipei City's Sanchong District, according to a company press release. The kitchens are expected to come online in mid-November and mid-December.

Once these latest three kitchens are up and running, it will bring the total number of JustKitchen locations to 21, including 20 in Taiwan and one in Hong Kong.

The new Zhongzhen and Zhongshan ghost kitchens will add to the existing seven locations in Taipei. According to company data, customers in these districts tend to spend the most in Taipei per meal.

JustKitchen's New Taipei coverage will expand to four kitchens once the Sanchong location is set up.

The company, which focuses on delivery-only brands, said its goal is to have 22 locations in operation by the end of 2021. Having opened its first overseas location in Hong Kong in June, it’s also planning on expanding its international footprint to the U.S., Singapore, and the Philippines.