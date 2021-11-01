Rhenus extends cross-border trucking consolidated service for enhanced freight transport support in South Asia

Following the logistics service provider’s success in Southeast Asia, the Rhenus service will now be available to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, providing greater connectivity through SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 November 2021 - Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus has announced its Cross-border Trucking Consolidated Service (CBT) to cater to customers in the South Asian markets. This builds on its extensive portfolio of services, currently available in the SAARC markets, including air and ocean freight, road freight, customers brokerage and warehousing.

CBT offers reliable transit time as opposed to ocean freight rollovers and provides door-to-door shipment. The seamless integrated IT enabled services allow continuous visibility to facilitate real time decision making. Whether it is to carry your project machinery or raw material to the clothing sector or food products, CBT from India to Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan makes for a perfect cost saving solution.

Especially suited for handling varied requirements, such as oversized, high-value and sensitive cargo, it also includes customs clearance in all countries. Shipments are secured using the state-of-the-art features such as air suspension trailers with smart locks, GPS and CCTVs to capture and monitor the shipments' journey. Procedures and documentations for highly specialised goods, such as chemicals and integrated IT-enabled services.





"The introduction of CBT will allow us to offer the fastest, safest and most cost-effective transport solution to support intra-SAARC trade in the entire supply chain. Our expertise will allow us to identify the shortest routes possible, and carefully manage resources. As we continue to see a shortage of ocean containers in the region, this will provide a viable alternative that lowers cost and risks, satisfy customer requirements, give complete visibility, and contribute to a better environment," said Mr. Parikshith Arya, Jt. MD, Rhenus Logistics India.

For more information on CBT between India and the SAARC, please visit https://www.rhenus.com/en/in/cross-border-trucking/





About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.



