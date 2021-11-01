Tealium appoints Ben Wightman to drive business value for clients across APJ

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 November 2021 - Tealium, the industry-leading customer data platform, announced today that Ben Wightman has joined the organization as Lead Senior Business Value Engineering Consultant for Asia-Pacific & Japan. In his newly-created role, Ben will be responsible for enhancing customer engagement and collaboration, increasing sales and leading client success.

Integral to the growing value engineering team, Ben will be championing opportunities to advance and articulate Tealium's unique business return on investment value proposition with senior prospects and customer stakeholders.

Prior to his role at Tealium, Ben led integrated marketing and customer experience functions across APAC at digital experience and multi-cloud application company F5. He brings 20 years of experience in marketing and technology to the table, having started his career in Silicon Valley, and has grown channel and sales enablement businesses for over a decade out of Singapore.

Ben's appointment, which extends across all industries and verticals, comes as Tealium leverages its leadership position in customer data platforms (CDPs) to elevate the discussion around how connected and real-time omnichannel data can be the fuel for marketers to drive revenue growth. Serving over 850 global enterprise customers, Tealium is best-suited to collaboratively work with clients across industries to harness online and offline first-, second- and third-party data to optimise customer experience. With the strategic account planning support of Value Engineering, Tealium will be partnering even more closely with businesses on how to best address their problems with data-driven digital transformation.

"As Tealium continues to expand, we hope to provide deeper clarity for our customers when it comes to adding value to their business. Ben's experience working in both marketing communications and data technology makes him an essential addition to the team," said Will Griffith, Vice President & General Manager for Asia-Pacific & Japan at Tealium.

"Having led data and analytics teams for Dentsu and Wunderman Thompson, I know how marketers face digital transformation challenges in addressing customer experience and increasing virtual engagement,'' said Ben. "I'm extremely excited to be applying my martech passion at the world's leading CDP company, helping businesses unify their data silos around driving customer value."

Since its establishment, Tealium has been a leader in delivering customer data orchestration solutions to global enterprises across industries, including Gap, Domino's, AdoreBeauty, nib, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Hong Kong Broadband Network, Rakuten, and more.





