Taiwan thanks US for donation of 1.5 million Moderna doses

Presidential Office says Moderna shipment will 'greatly enhance' nation's COVID protection

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/01 10:30
Shipment of Moderna vaccines expected to arrive in Taiwan Monday afternoon. (Facebook, AIT photo)

Shipment of Moderna vaccines expected to arrive in Taiwan Monday afternoon. (Facebook, AIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office on Sunday (Oct. 31) thanked the U.S. for helping Taiwan once again after a shipment of 1.5 million donated Moderna vaccines was reported to be on its way to the East Asian nation.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that the U.S. has “extended a helping hand” once more as Taiwan still struggles to acquire enough vaccines for people to get their second dose, CNA reported. This will “greatly enhance” Taiwan's overall COVID-19 protection, he said, adding that the nation’s first-dose coverage rate has exceeded 70%, while the second-dose rate has surpassed 30%.

Chang pointed out that Taiwanese envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) had received the vaccines on behalf of the government Sunday night and said the jabs are expected to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow. The government feels that Taiwan and the U.S. are “democratic partners that can work together to overcome the challenges of the pandemic,” CNA quoted him as saying.

He also pledged that Taipei will continue to deepen multifaceted cooperation with Washington on the basis of friendship.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in Taiwan on Monday at 1 p.m., according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Updated : 2021-11-01 11:10 GMT+08:00

