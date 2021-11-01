Alexa
Italy publicly expresses concern about Taiwan Strait to China for first time at G20

China’s Xinhua makes no mention of discussions of cross-strait issues, human rights in its press statement

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/01 11:07
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Italian officials for the first time expressed concern to China about tensions in the Taiwan Strait during a meeting at the G20 Summit in Rome on Sunday (Oct. 31).

Italian leaders called on Beijing to resolve the issue, in addition to human rights violations and political oppression in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, through peaceful dialogue, according to a CNA report.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi used the opportunity to discuss with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) the bilateral relationship between their countries, EU-China ties, Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific regional security, and restarting dialogue on human rights, per reports. Statements from the Italian Prime Minister’s Office did not, however, make clear exactly which countries or regions were discussed regarding Indo-Pacific security or human rights.

However, Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressly stated that Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had expressed the Italian government’s grave concern over the situation in the Taiwan Strait in a meeting with Wang on Friday (Oct. 29). Di Maio expressed hope the two sides could ease tensions through peaceful dialogue.

Di Maio also strongly emphasized Italy’s concerns with regard to human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong and expressed hope China can resume high-level talks with the EU on these matters. Yet China’s Xinhua news agency made no mention of these sensitive issues in its press release on the matter, instead focusing on “expanding practical cooperation with Italy.”
