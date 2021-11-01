US donates 1.5 million Moderna doses to Taiwan

Hsiao Bi-khim (third from left) standing next to boxes of Moderna vaccine doses bound for Taiwan. (Twitter, Bi-khim Hsiao photo) Hsiao Bi-khim (third from left) standing next to boxes of Moderna vaccine doses bound for Taiwan. (Twitter, Bi-khim Hsiao photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Another 1.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Taiwan from the U.S. on Monday (Nov. 1).

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) announced via its Facebook page at 8:52 p.m. Monday evening that the U.S. will be donating an additional 1.5 million Moderna doses. The AIT emphasized that this reflects the U.S. commitment to Taiwan, describing the country as a "vibrant democracy, valued partner, and trusted friend."

The jabs will be transported on a China Airlines flight from Louisville, Kentucky. Combined with the 2.5 million doses sent in June, the total number of doses donated by the U.S. to Taiwan has reached 4 million.

On Sunday morning (Oct. 31), U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price announced the donation and on Twitter posted photos of Taiwan's representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), standing in front of Moderna doses in a warehouse in Louisville. Hsiao retweeted Price's post and thanked the U.S. for "this gesture of friendship and support to the people of Taiwan," adding that it "adds strength to our fight against COVID-19.