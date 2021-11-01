Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Orlando City ties, misses chance to clinch playoff spot

By Associated Press
2021/11/01 06:26
Orlando City ties, misses chance to clinch playoff spot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar tied it for Nashville early in the second half in a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Sunday, with the Florida team missing a chance to clinch a playoffspot.

Daryl Dike scored in the 18th minute for Orlando (12-9-12). Nashville (12-4-17) is second in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando had a goal taken off the board after a video review in the closing seconds of stoppage time.

Nashville's Alistair Johnson fouled Alexandro Pato outside the box. Pato hit the cross bar on the direct free kick. In the ensuing scramble a player from each team ended up in the net before the ball was tapped in. The review showed there was a foul in the scramble.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-01 08:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon