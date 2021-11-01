Alexa
Number of bowl-eligible teams up to 36

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/01 05:26
There are 82 bowl slots available in the FBS — for what should be a more normal postseason after several bowls last season were canceled.

So far, 36 teams have secured bowl eligibility by getting to the six-win mark. That includes Texas-El Paso, which is bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

Here's the full list of teams that have secured bowl eligibility:

Air Force

Alabama

Appalachian State

Auburn

Baylor

BYU

Cincinnati

Coastal Carolina

Fresno State

Georgia

Houston

Iowa

Kentucky

Liberty

Louisiana-Lafayette

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Mississippi

N.C. State

Nevada

Northern Illinois

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Pittsburgh

San Diego State

SMU

Texas A&M

Texas-El Paso

Texas-San Antonio

Utah State

Virginia

Wake Forest

___

Updated : 2021-11-01 07:05 GMT+08:00

