Trains collide after England derailment; injuries reported

LONDON (AP) — Two passenger trains collided after one of them derailed in the southern English city of Salisbury, authorities said Sunday.

Network Rail said the rear carriage of a passenger train derailed after “striking an object” as it approached the station at Salisbury, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of London. The derailment “knocked out all of the signaling in the area,” and a second train then collided with the derailed one.

“There are reports of injuries and the emergency services are on site along with railway first responders,” Network Rail said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. British media reported that all passengers were evacuated and the injuries were believed minor.

Some 50 firefighters rushed to the scene of the collision, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.