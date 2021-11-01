Pesce’s late power-play goal keeps Hurricanes undefeated

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) passes the puck past Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ralei... Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) passes the puck past Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Arizona Coyotes celebrate a goal by Christian Fischer during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.... The Arizona Coyotes celebrate a goal by Christian Fischer during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) has the puck tipped away by Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game... Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) has the puck tipped away by Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) tries to block the pass of Arizona Coyotes' Barrett Hayton (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game... Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) tries to block the pass of Arizona Coyotes' Barrett Hayton (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Arizona Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin (46) moves the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game... Arizona Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin (46) moves the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) has his shot blocked by Arizona Coyotes' Dmitrij Jaskin (93) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the secon... Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) has his shot blocked by Arizona Coyotes' Dmitrij Jaskin (93) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Defenseman Brett Pesce scored a power-play goal with 2:27 left in regulation and and Carolina Hurricanes remained undefeated with a 2-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

The Hurricanes are 8-0-0, extending the best start to a season in franchise history.

Martin Necas scored the other goal and set up Pesce's game winner. Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots for his seventh win.

Rookie Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for the Coyotes, 0-8-1. Christian Fischer gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead.

Pesce’s first goal of the season allowed him to become the 14th different Carolina player with at least one goal

It was the first game in NHL history between an undefeated team having played seven or more games against a winless team with at least seven games, according to NHL Stats.

Necas scored five seconds after a faceoff on Carolina’s 26th shot of the game to tie the game with 3:03 left in the second period. It was also his first goal of the season.

Fischer opened the scoring with a first-period goal. It was the third time in Carolina’s four-game homestand that the opponent scored first.

TAKE A LOOK

The Hurricanes had their first lineup change other than goalie after using the same skaters for the first seven games.

With right winger Nino Niederreiter out with a lower-body injury suffered Friday night, it marked the NHL debut for 19-year-old Seth Jarvis. He assisted on Pesce’s goal.

Jarvis, who was a first-round draft pick in 2020, is one of only two players with less than 100 career games to play for the Hurricanes so far this season.

FLIP THE CALENDAR

In their last seven October games, the Coyotes faced four undefeated teams and another without a regulation loss.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: at Philadelphia on Tuesday for the fifth stop on a six-game road trip.

Hurricanes: At Chicago on Wednesday to begin a three-game road stretch.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports