Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Berlin derby in German Cup, Dortmund drawn at St. Pauli

By Associated Press
2021/11/01 03:43
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Bayern's Thomas Mueller reacts during the German Soccer Cup match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern ...
Moenchengladbach players celebrate after the German Soccer Cup match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich at the Borussia Park in Moenc...

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Bayern's Thomas Mueller reacts during the German Soccer Cup match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern ...

Moenchengladbach players celebrate after the German Soccer Cup match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich at the Borussia Park in Moenc...

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin will play city rival Hertha Berlin in the third round of the German Cup, while defending champion Borussia Dortmund faces an enticing game at second-division cult club St. Pauli.

Sunday’s draw also pitted Borussia Mönchengladbach — which knocked Bayern Munich out Wednesday with a 5-0 win — against second-tier Hannover. It will be a repeat of the 1992 final, which Hannover won on penalties.

Leipzig hosts second-division club Hansa Rostock, Bochum welcomes Bundesliga rival Mainz, Cologne plays Hamburger SV, and Hoffenheim hosts Freiburg.

Third-division club 1860 Munich is the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and it was dealt a home game against second-division team Karlsruher SC.

The games will be played Jan. 18-19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-01 05:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon