Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mayor: 9 in 10 NYC workers vaccinated as deadline nears

By Associated Press
2021/11/01 03:42
File - Two New York City Police officers patrol a busy intersection on Main Street in Flushing, a largely Asian American neighborhood, Tuesday, March ...
FILE - New York City firefighter emergency medical services personnel are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the FDNY Fire Academy in New York, Wednesday,...

File - Two New York City Police officers patrol a busy intersection on Main Street in Flushing, a largely Asian American neighborhood, Tuesday, March ...

FILE - New York City firefighter emergency medical services personnel are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the FDNY Fire Academy in New York, Wednesday,...

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine in 10 New York City municipal workers received COVID-19 vaccinations as a Monday deadline loomed under a city mandate, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio tweeted Saturday night that 91% of city workers had received the vaccine, which represented a jump from about 83% as of Friday night.

Under a city mandate, those who haven’t received at least one dose of the vaccine will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday, raising the possibility of shortages of police, fire and EMS workers. New York has more than 300,000 employees.

The police department, which employs about 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees, reported an 84% vaccination rate as of Sunday morning, while roughly two in 10 of the fire department's roughly 17,000 employees remained unvaccinated as of Friday night. Updated fire department figures were expected later Sunday.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro denied reports that some firehouses had been closed due to shortages.

“The department has not closed any firehouses,” Nigro said in a statement Sunday. “Irresponsible bogus sick leave by some of our members is creating a danger for New Yorkers and their fellow firefighters. They need to return to work or risk the consequences of their actions.”

City officials have considered various measures to deal with an expected staffing shortfall Monday.

The fire department has said it was prepared to close up to 20% of its fire companies and have 20% fewer ambulances in service while also changing schedules, canceling vacations and turning to outside EMS providers to make up for expected staffing shortages.

De Blasio said the sanitation department will move to 12-hour shifts, as opposed to the usual 8-hour shifts, and begin working Sundays to ensure trash doesn’t pile up.

Updated : 2021-11-01 05:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon