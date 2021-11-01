Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gladbach beats Bochum at 16th attempt in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/01 02:57
Augsburg's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg - VfB Stuttgart at WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germ...
Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, left, and Augsburg's Alfred Finnbogason go for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Stuttgart and Augsbu...
Monchengladbach's Alassane Plea, left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Bundesliga soccer match between Monchengladbach and VfL Bochum at ...
Monchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between Monchengladbach and VfL Bochum at Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach, Ge...
Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone, left, and Bochum's Takuma Asano battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Monchengladbach and VfL...

Augsburg's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg - VfB Stuttgart at WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germ...

Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, left, and Augsburg's Alfred Finnbogason go for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Stuttgart and Augsbu...

Monchengladbach's Alassane Plea, left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Bundesliga soccer match between Monchengladbach and VfL Bochum at ...

Monchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between Monchengladbach and VfL Bochum at Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach, Ge...

Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone, left, and Bochum's Takuma Asano battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Monchengladbach and VfL...

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach finally beat Bochum in the Bundesliga at the 16th attempt with a 2-1 win over the promoted visitors on Sunday.

First-half goals from Alassane Plea and Jonas Hofmann were enough for Gladbach’s first win over Bochum in Germany’s top tier since a 2-1 victory in September 1997, though the home team was forced to hold on.

Danny Blum scored Bochum’s consolation with a brilliant free kick in the 86th minute and the visitors pushed hard for the equalizer. Yann Sommer pulled off a good save in injury time and Gladbach saw out its fourth league win of the season.

Markus Thuram thought he’d scored the home team’s third goal to seal it after Blum’s goal, but the French forward’s goal was chalked off for offside.

The clubs previously met in 2011 when Gladbach denied Bochum promotion in the two-legged relegation/promotion playoff. Bochum had to wait until last season before earning promotion directly as second division champion.

The club is 14th in the 18-team first division with three wins and one draw from its opening 10 games.

Gladbach routed Bayern Munich 5-0 in the German Cup on Wednesday to deal the Bavarian powerhouse its biggest loss in 43 years. Bayern answered with a 5-2 win at Union Berlin on Saturday.

AUGSBURG RELIEF

Augsburg claimed a much-needed Bundesliga win against Stuttgart with goals to spare earlier Sunday, winning 4-1 to ease the pressure on coach Markus Weinzierl.

Weinzierl’s team produced its best performance of the season to come from behind after Chris Führich’s early goal for Stuttgart as Augsburg claimed its second league win from 10 games.

Führich scored in the seventh minute as the visitors were rewarded for making the better start, but Reece Oxford equalized with a header from a corner in the 30th.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored after another corner in the 53rd, and Florian Niederlechner made it 3-1 in the 72nd before Alfred Finnbogason completed the scoring in the 81st.

Augsburg remained in the relegation zone, one point behind Stuttgart which lost its fourth league game of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-01 04:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon