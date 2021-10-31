Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Czech cable car crashes to ground, kills one

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/31 16:16
The operator of a crushed cable car died after the cabin detached from its cable

The operator of a crushed cable car died after the cabin detached from its cable

An operator of a cable car died when the cabin disengaged from its cable while descending a mountain in the north of the Czech Republic on Sunday, a rescue service spokesperson said.

Czech emergency services evacuated 15 people unharmed from a second cabin used to climb to the top of 1,000-meter (3,300-foot) Jested Mountain near the city of Liberec.

What do we know so far?

"One cabin fell while on its way down," rescue services spokesman Michael Georgiev told Czech television. "There was one person inside, who unfortunately succumbed to their injuries."

The death was later reported to be a staff member by Martin Puta, head of the regional government.

"Fortunately, the other cabin stayed in its normal place. Some 15 people were evacuated. They should be without injuries, just suffered mental shock," Georgiev added.

The television station said the cable car operators, Czech Railways, were going close the cable car down for maintenance on Monday.

Opened in 1933 and reconstructed in the 1970s, the cable car service was reopened in 1975.

Jested Mountain is the highest peak of the Jested–Kozakov Ridge, offering visitors views to Germany and Poland.

jc/sms (Reuters, AP)

Updated : 2021-11-01 02:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case