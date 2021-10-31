Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Japan stabbing attack: At least 17 injured on Tokyo train

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/31 16:31
There have been multiple stabbing incidents on trains in Tokyo in recent months

There have been multiple stabbing incidents on trains in Tokyo in recent months

A 24-year-old man stabbed several passengers on board a train in Tokyo before igniting a fire on Sunday, according to local authorities and the police.

What do we know so far?

At least 17 people were injured in the attack, with at least three people in serious condition, the Tokyo Fire Department said.

The man was reportedly dressed as the "Joker" character from the "Batman" comic book and film series. Japanese outlet NHK said the assailant was dressed in a green shirt, a blue suit and a purple coat.

The stabbing rampage occurred as partygoers traveled towards the lively neighborhood of Shinjuku to take part in Halloween celebrations.

Japanese media reported that the attacker spread a liquid around the train, lighting the carriage ablaze. The type of liquid used to start the fire is still unclear.

Videos on social media showed dozens of panicked passengers escaping from a burning train car. Others climbed through the windows of the carriage to escape the Keio Line train while it had stopped at a station.

The suspect had told authorities he "wanted to kill people so he could be sentenced to death," according to local media.

Has Japan witnessed any similar attacks before?

Handguns are outlawed in Japan, and the country has one of the lowest crime rates in the world. Yet, Japan has witnessed several stabbing-related incidents in recent years.

A 36-year-old man previously stabbed at least 10 people on a train in Tokyo in August a day before the Olympics closing ceremony. The suspect said the crime was motivated by women rejecting him online.

At least 19 people were also stabbed in the city of Kawasaki in May 2019. The attack targeted children who were waiting for the school bus, with the assailant having committed suicide afterward.

wd/sms (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Updated : 2021-11-01 02:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
China makes wild plans to allocate Taiwan's public finances
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off 197 billion US dollars
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Defending Taiwan from invasion is a must
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case
Taiwan reports 1st imported 'Delta Plus' COVID case