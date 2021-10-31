Zverev beats qualifier Tiafoe in Vienna for 5th win in 2021

Frances Tiafoe of the US returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienn... Frances Tiafoe of the US returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Oct.31, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

VIENNA (AP) — Alexander Zverev won his fifth ATP title of the season and 18th overall Sunday by defeating American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open.

The fourth-ranked German improved to 5-0 in finals this season, becoming the second player after Norwegian Casper Ruud with a tour-leading five tournament wins in 2021.

Zverev is 25-2 since losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of Wimbledon, a run that included titles at the Tokyo Olympics and the Cincinnati Masters.

Zverev failed to hold on to an early break for 3-1 as the 49th-ranked Tiafoe broke back right away, but Zverev broke the 49th-ranked American again at 6-5 when Tiafoe hit a forehand wide.

Tiafoe held off four break points in the second set before he missed his only chance on Zverev's serve at 4-4.

Tiafoe lost his next service game without scoring a point as Zverev closed out the win with a backhand return.

Tiafoe impressed this week with two come-from-behind wins. He beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas after battling back from trailing 3-0 in the final set, and ended an 11-match winning run from Jannik Sinner as he recovered from a set and 5-2 down against the Italian.

It was the first tournament for Tiafoe with more than one win against a top-20 opponent.

Zverev improved to 6-1 in career meetings against Tiafoe, who only beat the German at the Cincinnati Masters in 2017.

