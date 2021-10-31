NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 13 6 5 44 33 17 Reign FC 13 8 3 42 37 24 Chicago 11 8 5 38 28 28 Washington 10 7 6 36 28 26 Gotham FC 8 5 10 34 28 20 North Carolina 9 9 6 33 28 23 Houston 9 9 5 32 31 30 Orlando 7 10 7 28 27 32 Louisville 5 12 6 21 20 39 Kansas City 3 14 7 16 15 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC 1, Louisville 1, tie

Friday, October 29

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Saturday, October 30

Reign FC 3, Kansas City 0

North Carolina 0, Portland 0, tie

Sunday, October 31

Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.