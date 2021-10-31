NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|13
|6
|5
|44
|33
|17
|Reign FC
|13
|8
|3
|42
|37
|24
|Chicago
|11
|8
|5
|38
|28
|28
|Washington
|10
|7
|6
|36
|28
|26
|Gotham FC
|8
|5
|10
|34
|28
|20
|North Carolina
|9
|9
|6
|33
|28
|23
|Houston
|9
|9
|5
|32
|31
|30
|Orlando
|7
|10
|7
|28
|27
|32
|Louisville
|5
|12
|6
|21
|20
|39
|Kansas City
|3
|14
|7
|16
|15
|36
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Gotham FC 1, Louisville 1, tie
Chicago 1, Orlando 0
Reign FC 3, Kansas City 0
North Carolina 0, Portland 0, tie
Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.