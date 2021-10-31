Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/31 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 13 6 5 44 33 17
Reign FC 13 8 3 42 37 24
Chicago 11 8 5 38 28 28
Washington 10 7 6 36 28 26
Gotham FC 8 5 10 34 28 20
North Carolina 9 9 6 33 28 23
Houston 9 9 5 32 31 30
Orlando 7 10 7 28 27 32
Louisville 5 12 6 21 20 39
Kansas City 3 14 7 16 15 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC 1, Louisville 1, tie

Friday, October 29

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Saturday, October 30

Reign FC 3, Kansas City 0

North Carolina 0, Portland 0, tie

Sunday, October 31

Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

